19-year-old faces sexual assault on a minor charge, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 1:30 p.m., A Carson City 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a victim under the age of 16. District Attorney Jason Woodbury said the defendant was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged crime. He was already incarcerated in the Carson City Jail when the new charge was filed Monday. His bail was set at $250,000 on the charge and Woodbury said he would be tried as an adult. Sexual assault on a minor under 16 is a category A felony punishable by life in prison.

• At 8:58 p.m., Sky Slafter, 35, of Fallon was arrested on a felony warrant issued in Churchill County after a traffic stop on Fairview Drive. The warrant was signed by Western Regional Drug Court Judge Archie Blake. Slafter was ordered held without bail on the warrant and a Parole and Probation hold.

• At 9:42 p.m., Dustin Matthew Johnson, 30, was arrested after deputies went to an address in the old Kinkead Building parking lot on a report of a suspicious vehicle. According to the arrest report, deputies saw a meth pipe on the seat of his vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, a 39-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of being an ex-felon failing to register. She was held in lieu of $150 bail. His bail was set at $13,500.