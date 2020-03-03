19-year-old found passed out, charged with DUI, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

At 4:50 a.m., Daniel Romero, 29, was arrested at the Nugget on a felony warrant issued in Placerville. After his arrest, a small amount of meth, a pipe and a tooter straw were found on his person. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia and held without bail on the warrant.

At 9:54 a.m., a 55-year-old cashier was arrested after a traffic stop at King and Roop because her vehicle had no license plates. She was also charged with driving on a license revoked for DUI and violating probation conditions. Bail was set at $3,550.

At 5:20 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant after deputies responded to a report of a car crash on College Parkway at Lompa. Bail was set at $500.

At 5:29 p.m., Jacob Fearn, 39, was arrested on multiple charges after a deputy recognized him as an ex-felon required to register within 48 hours. The arrest report states the deputy had seen Fearn several times over the past few days. A search of his person found both meth and paraphernalia (a pipe). He was also charged with possessing burglary tools after a spring-loaded punch for breaking auto glass was found in his possessions. Bail was set at $6,150.

At 6:48 p.m., a 34-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop on Curry Street for driving without headlights. Dispatch reported he had an outstanding failure to appear warrant. Bail was set at $740.

At 7:13 p.m., Cody Rhodes, 30 was arrested after deputies were called on a report of a man passing counterfeit money to pay rent at the Frontier Motel. The arrest report says the two $100 bills were obvious counterfeits. He was charged with uttering a forged instrument and held on $10,000 bail.

The woman he was with was arrested on a domestic battery 2nd offense charge after she hit him when told he paid rent with counterfeit money. Her bail was set at $5,000.

At 8:50 p.m., Stanley Mills, 51, was charged as a sex offender failing to report his changed address after a traffic stop at 5th and Carson for speeding.

At 10:39 p.m., Angelica Gomez, 39, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Edmonds for no license plate and failure to use a turn signal. After a drug dog alerted on the vehicle, deputies found a meth pipe and a small amount of meth as well as three prescription pills without a prescription. Bail was set at $7,140.

SUNDAY

At 5:08 a.m., a 50-year-old was arrested for driving on a license suspended for DUI after a traffic stop at Long and State streets for a broken tail light. Bail was set at $1,050.

At 9:53 a.m., a 66-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to an apartment on South Carson Street for a report of a dispute. The defendant told deputies he was trying to prevent his daughter from leaving with her child because she was intoxicated. Dispatch reported the father had an outstanding warrant for violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 12:02 p.m., Eleno Arreola-Castillo, 49, was arrested after a traffic stop at State and William streets for an expired registration. He was booked after a search found meth in a rolled up dollar bill in the vehicle’s console. He was also charged with the registration violation, no valid driver’s license and no insurance. Bail was set at $3,250.

At 6:30 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was charged with making threats after an Uber driver contacted her son to say her passenger was doing drugs and threatening to cut her throat with a knife. The arrest report states that dispatch contacted her as well. When the vehicle was stopped, the woman passenger told deputies she didn’t make threats to the driver. She had no weapons on her. She was also charged with violating deferred sentencing conditions. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 7:47 p.m., two people were arrested after a traffic stop near Walmart for running a stop sign. Brittany Ludington, 27, and Daniel Duckworth, 37, were charged with possession of meth after A K-9 alerted to the drugs in the vehicle. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license. Her bail was set at $2,500. His was set at $3,000.

MONDAY

At 12:40 a.m., a 19-year-old was arrested on DUI 1st alcohol charge after deputies were called to Blackwell’s Pond Park for a report of two people in a vehicle passed out. Bail was set at $1,000. The passenger was not charged.