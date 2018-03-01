2 arrested while already in jail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 11:30 a.m., a 57-year-old Carson man was jailed on a contempt of court warrant. Bail was set at $467.

•At 3:31 p.m., Larry Richard Meredith, 68, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after deputies were called to Wendy's on North Carson Street for a report of a private property collision. The victim said he called for deputies because Meredith became angry when he approached him after the accident and he was concerned the confrontation would turn violent. Meredith told the deputy he was taking Doxepin, an anti-depressant prescribed by the VA hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI with a prior felony DUI and held in lieu of $20,000.

• At 4:30 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery 1st at a residence in the 500 block of South Roop Street. The witness reported seeing him push a woman. The arrest report says she tried to stop him from yelling by putting her hand over his mouth and he bit her and slapped her in the face. After arresting him, the deputy also arrested the 29-year-old female victim on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear in a traffic case. His bail was set at $3,000. Hers was $410.

• At 5 p.m., Carson Jail inmate Kris Lynn Matha-Briggs, 35, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony counts in a warrant issued by Carson Justice court. She faces five counts of burglary, five counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and five counts of uttering a forged instrument. All 15 charges are felonies. Bail was set at $20,000.

• At 5 p.m., Nicole Marie Naef, 35, was arrested on suspicion of three felony counts in a warrant issued by Carson Justice Court. Naef, an inmate at the Carson Jail, faces charges of burglary, obtaining money under false pretenses and uttering a forged instrument. Bail was set at $20,000.

• At 5 p.m., a 25-year-old Gardnerville man was served with a misdemeanor contempt of court warrant at the Carson Jail. Bail was set at $311.