2 die in head-on crash east of Silver Springs
June 4, 2018
Two people died Monday afternoon when a fatal crash was reported 3 miles east of the Highway 50 and Highway 95 junction
The Nevada Highway Patrol reports that two-cars hit head on.
The crash happened at 3 p.m. The road was closed for about 4 hours as NHP investigated. No other information is currently available.
