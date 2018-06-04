 2 die in head-on crash east of Silver Springs | NevadaAppeal.com

2 die in head-on crash east of Silver Springs

Two people died Monday afternoon when a fatal crash was reported 3 miles east of the Highway 50 and Highway 95 junction

The Nevada Highway Patrol reports that two-cars hit head on.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. The road was closed for about 4 hours as NHP investigated. No other information is currently available.