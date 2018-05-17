2 held after ‘suspicious men’ report, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 3:37 a.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of contempt of court after officers responded to reports of suspicious men near Desatoya and Fairview. At the same incident, a 27-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear and obstructing an officer. Bail for the 40-year-old was set at $6,285 and bail for the 27-year-old was set at $910.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.