2 held for domestic battery, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 5:02 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of petit larceny following a traffic stop for not having a license plate on her vehicle. She was ordered held in lieu of $500 bail.

• At 7:10 p.m., a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st after deputies were called to an apartment on College Parkway. He's accused of slapping his wife on the face and pushing her down a flight of stairs and slamming her head into the concrete. Bail was set at $3,000.

THURSDAY

• At 2:39 a.m., a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st after deputies were called to an apartment on East William Street. The arrest report says the deputy entered the apartment after hearing sounds of a physical conflict. The report says he was determined to be the primary aggressor and ordered held in lieu of $3,000 bail.