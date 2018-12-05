2 held for harassing ex-boyfriend, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 12:40 p.m., a 32-year-old woman and her 31-year-old friend were arrested on suspicion of malicious destruction of property for allegedly slashing the tire of her ex-boyfriend's vehicle in the parking lot of the Jackpot Casino. The boyfriend reported after they broke up, she continued to harass him and he obtained a protective order against her. According to the arrest report, one of the women was seen on casino video using a long knife the puncture the tire. Bail was set at $500 for each of the two women.