2 held on kidnapping charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 11:42 a.m., a 32-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and violation of pretrial supervision at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 3:08 p.m., Cecilia Casales-Diaz, 31, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony allowing child abuse or neglect and contempt of court after deputies responded to calls of an unattended child at the Carson Mall. Bail was set at $2,795.

At 4:21 p.m., Taylin Hotz, 23, of Sparks, was arrested on suspicion of felony kidnapping-first degree with a deadly weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony robbery with a deadly weapon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and felony conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a possible stolen vehicle near Carson and Musser Streets. At the same incident, Kymberlie Dolby, 24, of Reno, was arrested on suspicion of felony kidnapping-first degree with a deadly weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony robbery with a deadly weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid license, front license plate required and seat belt required; and Luis Marizcal-Ramirez, 24, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies discovered Hotz and Dolby had taken Marizcal-Ramirez at gunpoint because he owed Hotz drug money and inside the vehicle they located two grams of methamphetamine, baggies, a scale, pipes and a Glock .45 handgun. Bail for the Hotz was set at $241,000, bail for Dolby was set at $176,150 and bail for Marizcal-Ramirez was set at $3,500.

At 11:37 p.m., Eddie Borquez Jr., 37, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI-fourth offense, failure to maintain a lane and no valid driver's license after deputies initiated a traffic stop near William and Lompa. Bail was set at $20,150.

