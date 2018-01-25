2 men held for possession, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 8:40 a.m., a 58-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 1800 block of Long Street. Bail was set at $345.

At 8:49 a.m., Kristell Tenorio-Romero, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony false identification to avoid prosecution, two counts of violation of Department of Alternative Sentencing, basic speed, driving without a license and no proof of insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Saliman and Seely Loop. Bail was set at $11,800.

At 9:43 a.m., a 34-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted man sleeping at the Jackpot Crossing Casino. Bail was set at $150.

At 6:54 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 3700 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

Recommended Stories For You

WEDNESDAY

At 1:05 a.m., a 63-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of violation of bail conditions after deputies initiated a traffic stop at the Carson Street Nugget. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 1:55 a.m., a 21-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit and run after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle rolling into a fence near the 3700 block of Nye Lane. Bail was set at $1,500.

At 2:42 a.m., a 57-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain a lane, DUI and basic speed after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,085.

At 8:53 p.m., Jonathon Waters, 33, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony violation of pre-sentence supervision, felony possession for sales-second offense, felony possession of a controlled substance, destruction of evidence, resisting a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of two men looking into vehicles near the 2200 block of Mayflower Way. At the same incident, a 19-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an altered driver's license, possession of marijuana and violation of a suspended sentence. When deputies attempted to question him, Waters allegedly started throwing glass pipes against a house to break them and fought with deputies. Bail for Waters was set at $16,300 and bail for the 19-year-old was set at $1,800.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.