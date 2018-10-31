2 more warrants found during suspect’s booking, CCSO says
October 31, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
• At 7:15 a.m., a 47-year-old tow truck driver was jailed on a warrant on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to a non-injury accident at Northgate and College Parkway. Bail was set at $536.
• At 8:37 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was jailed on a contempt of court warrant and held in lieu of $500 bail.
• At 1:33 p.m., a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of a failure to appear warrant after he was arrested at Slot World. Bail was set at $1,120.
• At 7:13 p.m., Christine Racine, 38, was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants from Reno and Dayton on suspicion of burglary, uttering a forged instrument, identity theft and grand larceny. The warrants were discovered during booking at the jail on unrelated charges. Bail totals $177,500. The Carson City charge she was being booked on was a failure to appear warrant on suspicion of trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail on that charge was set at $100,000.
Recommended Stories For You
• At 8:56 p.m., a 48-year-old janitor was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after witnesses said he assaulted a man in a parking lot on West College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,000.
WEDNESDAY
• At 1:08 a.m., a 38-year-old was arrested after deputies talking with him observed an object in his waistband that turned out to be a billy club. A search revealed another device similar to brass knuckles in his pocket. He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed dangerous weapon and violating deferred sentencing conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.
Trending In: Crime
- Man arrested on emergency room call, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- New sex offender registration law in effect in Nevada
- Carson City robbery suspect dead in officer-involved shooting
- 2 more warrants found during suspect’s booking, CCSO says
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested on suspicion of child neglect