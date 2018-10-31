2 more warrants found during suspect’s booking, CCSO says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 7:15 a.m., a 47-year-old tow truck driver was jailed on a warrant on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to a non-injury accident at Northgate and College Parkway. Bail was set at $536.

• At 8:37 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was jailed on a contempt of court warrant and held in lieu of $500 bail.

• At 1:33 p.m., a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of a failure to appear warrant after he was arrested at Slot World. Bail was set at $1,120.

• At 7:13 p.m., Christine Racine, 38, was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants from Reno and Dayton on suspicion of burglary, uttering a forged instrument, identity theft and grand larceny. The warrants were discovered during booking at the jail on unrelated charges. Bail totals $177,500. The Carson City charge she was being booked on was a failure to appear warrant on suspicion of trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail on that charge was set at $100,000.

Recommended Stories For You

• At 8:56 p.m., a 48-year-old janitor was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after witnesses said he assaulted a man in a parking lot on West College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 1:08 a.m., a 38-year-old was arrested after deputies talking with him observed an object in his waistband that turned out to be a billy club. A search revealed another device similar to brass knuckles in his pocket. He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed dangerous weapon and violating deferred sentencing conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.