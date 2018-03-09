2 pedestrians taken into custody on one call, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 5:22 a.m., a 37-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear warrant after he was stopped for allegedly speeding on I-580 at Koontz. Bail was set at $450.

• At 12:15 p.m., a 28-year-old Carson woman was arrested on suspicion of violating suspended sentence conditions and held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

• At 7:08 p.m., a 26-year-old Carson woman was arrested on suspicion of a contempt of court warrant after she was questioned by deputies in the area of East Long and Fall streets. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 11:25 p.m., a 60-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of being a drunken pedestrian and violating bail conditions after he was seen with an open container in the area of North Carson and East Park streets. Bail was set at $3,025.

During the same stop, a 39-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of violating conditions of his suspended sentence by consuming alcohol. His bail was set at $1,000.