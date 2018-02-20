2 plead guilty to trying to bring drugs into Carson City prison

Two individuals entered guilty pleas on Monday for trying to introduce methamphetamine into the Northern Nevada Correction Center in Carson City.

Appearing in court on Tuesday morning, Lemuelu Sauni, 53, entered a guilty plea to one count of trafficking in a controlled substance, a category "B" felony, and Nanette Ilaei Pea, 52, entered a guilty plea to one count of attempted furnishing of a controlled substance to a state prisoner, a category "C" felony. The conspiracy transpired between May and August 2017.

According to the criminal information, the Nevada Department of Corrections, Office of the Inspector General, was alerted inmate Sauni had made arrangements to have Pea, an approved visitor, obtain and bring him methamphetamine during visiting hours at Northern Nevada Correctional Center. Investigators intercepted Pea at the facility's visitor processing area and found she was carrying a bag containing approximately seven grams of methamphetamine.

"My office will continue to partner with other state agencies in an effort to bring individuals who commit these crimes to justice, and ensure that those in the custody of the Department of Corrections are given a meaningful opportunity to reform free from addictive substances," Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said.

Trafficking of four to 14 grams of methamphetamine is punishable by up to six years of imprisonment and a fine of not more than $50,000. Attempted furnishing of a controlled substance is punishable by up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of not more than $10,000. The sentencing hearings for Sauni and Pea are scheduled for March 19 and April 16, respectively, in the First Judicial District Court.

This case was investigated by the Nevada Department of Corrections, Office of the Inspector General. Deputy Attorney General Amy Steelman is prosecuting the case.