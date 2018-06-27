2 teens held after ‘high risk’ stop, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
June 27, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 6:09 p.m., a 51-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near Roberta Way. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 8:34 p.m., Quinten Taylor, 18, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony juvenile probation violation, possession of marijuana, no valid driver's license and obstructed license plate after deputies initiated a high risk traffic stop near the 1600 block of Long Street. At the same incident, Deven Brawner, 19, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen firearm warrant. Bail for Taylor was set at $725 and no bail for Brawner was set.
WEDNESDAY
At 2:25 a.m., a 48-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Proctor. Bail was set at $3,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
