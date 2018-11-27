20 vehicles hit in Carson City burglary spree

Carson sheriff's deputies are looking for the person or persons responsible for a series of more than 20 vehicle burglaries and damage that happened early Black Friday morning.

Sheriff Ken Furlong said windows of most of the cars were smashed in over the course of an hour or so beginning about 5:30 a.m. in the area around 7th and Minnesota streets.

"This is a very unusual case for us," he said. "The properties taken were of little value."

He said the items taken were sunglasses and other things of low value, such as an old video game. But other more valuable items including one man's gift for his wife were left in the damaged vehicle.

He said the estimated property loss due to theft is small but damage to the vehicles would exceed $2,000.

"Nothing of tremendous value was taken," said Furlong. "Many of the victims reported their valuables in the car were still there."

He said the frustrating thing is several victims reported hearing loud noises as rocks he described as boulders were thrown through windows of vehicles.

"People heard it and didn't get out of bed," he said.

As a result, there are no eyewitnesses.

"We're looking at it from the aspect of juveniles," Furlong said adding it looks for all the world like someone was throwing a temper tantrum.

"We're currently looking at it as somebody else who resides in that area who was having difficulties."

He said any information nor leads would be greatly appreciated.