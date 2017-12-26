21-year-old held on cocaine charge, according to Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 3:08 p.m., a 39-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of assault, breach of the peace and being intoxicated after he allegedly refused to leave Smith's supermarket on William Street. His bail was set at $1,025.

• At 4:32 p.m. Brandon Mandoki, 21, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of cocaine after security at the Gold Dust West reported a baggie of white powder fell from his pocked when he pulled out his cell phone. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

• At 6:51 p.m., Robin Conway, 55, of Fallon was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary/shoplifting after Walmart security reported he left the store with a shopping cart containing more than $200 in merchandise without paying. The deputy also arrested him on suspicion of intoxicated pedestrian and with misdemeanor petit larceny, setting total bail at $5,325.

• At 7:33 p.m., a 61-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny after allegedly stealing another woman's coat and gloves from the back of her slot machine chair at the Max Casino. Bail was set at $250.

• At 10:40 p.m., A Silver Springs 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of four misdemeanor counts after a traffic stop in the 1400 block of North Carson Street. During the stop, a drug dog alerted to a bag on the back seat that the arrest report says contained hypodermic needles. She was also arrested on suspicion of having no proof of insurance and two traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,650.

• At 11 p.m., three people were arrested after deputies responded to a report of a fight at the Carson Nugget. Two men, Geoffrey Walker, 36, and Tristan Ledford, 29, were held on felony holds issued by Parole and Probation with no bail. They and one woman were all arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. A fourth woman involved wasn't charged.

SATURDAY

• At 1:46 a.m., Allen Drennan Jr., 37, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, — methamphetamine — after deputies were called to 775 Fleischmann Way on a report of a person refusing to leave the property. He was initially arrested on a contempt of court warrant. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 3:11 a.m., Zackary Potteiger, 24, of Gardnerville was jailed after deputies went to Jimmie G's on Carson Street for a report of a fight. The report says there were no apparent injuries and no fight when they arrived but, after talking with Potteiger, a computer search revealed two warrants for his arrest. One, from Douglas County was for misdemeanor contempt but the other was for felony embezzlement issued by Lyon County. Bail was set at $11,000.

• At 7:19 p.m., a 21-year-old Carson man was arrested at Fairview Drive and Highway 50 on suspicion of five misdemeanors accusing him of being a Nevada resident without a Nevada driver's license, no proof of insurance, no license in possession, a faulty license plate light and no vehicle registration in the vehicle. He was held in lieu of $685 bail.

• At 9:47 p.m., a 21-year-old Gerlach man was arrested on a failure to appear warrant after deputies investigated a vehicle in the JM Furniture parking lot. According to the arrest report, the business was closed and there was no reason for a car to be there with two occupants. A background check revealed the warrant and he was jailed in lieu of $238 bail. The other occupant was released.

SUNDAY

• At 12:20 a.m., Tyler Charles, 25, was arrested on suspicion of two felony drug possession counts after a deputy stopped the vehicle he was riding in for suspicious conduct. A search of the vehicle turned up a foil-wrapped packet the arrest report said was heroin and a syringe as well as a substance believed to be meth. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia and bail was set at $6,000.

• At 8:45 p.m., a 40-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-1st after a report of a non-injury crash on College Parkway at Highway 50. He was also arrested on suspicion of following too closely and for violating conditions of a suspended sentence. Total bail was set at $2,075.

MONDAY

• At 11:56 a.m., a 28-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of criminal contempt after a deputy asked for his ID at a slot machine in SlotWorld. The arrest report states he initially gave the deputy false ID information. A background check revealed a contempt warrant out of Sparks. He was held in lieu of $455 bail.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.