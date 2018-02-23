21-year-old held on felony burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 10:36 a.m., a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near the 1600 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $500.

At 8:56 p.m., a Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with no headlights or taillights near Russell and William. Bail was set at $230.

FRIDAY

At 1:40 a.m., Adriana Aguilar-Salazar, 21, of South Lake Tahoe, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and battery after deputies responded to reports of a woman sitting in the reporting party's vehicle near the 3200 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $21,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.