22 felony counts for 25-year-old man, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 1:38 a.m., a 55-year-old passenger in a vehicle stopped on South Carson Street was arrested on an outstanding Douglas County warrant. His bail was set at $900.

At 5:16 a.m., Marco Covarrubias, 25, was charged with 22 separate felony counts after he was stopped on Ridgecrest Drive for a burned out license plate light. The arrest report says his conduct driving through the neighborhood was suspicious and that his description matched that of a person caught on surveillance video committing multiple vehicle burglaries.

The arrest report says that Covarrubias admitted committing the burglaries and that a search of the vehicle turned up multiple stolen items including two pistols, one with the serial number filed off.

After deputies got a search warrant for his residence, they discovered more stolen property including wallets, identification cards and a prescription pill bottle.

Covarrubias was charged with six counts of burglary with a firearm, eight counts of possession of stolen property, four counts of burglary, removing the serial number on a firearm and possession of a mask, flashlight and gloves used in the burglaries — all felonies. Total bail was set at $120,000.

The arrest report concludes noting that it appeared no force was used to enter any of the vehicles, which were apparently all unlocked. No actual burglary tools were discovered.

Later that same day, the two final counts were added to the charges against Covarrubias after deputies responded to a report of another vehicle burglary on Hamilton Avenue — Burglary in possession of a deadly weapon and attempted burglary with a weapon.

At 12:45 a.m., a 47-year-old transient was arrested after deputies were dispatched to an address on Roop Street for a report of homeless people living in a vacant residence. The defendant was found lying on a sleeping bag in the garage of the residence. He was charged with unlawful occupancy and housebreaking. Bail was set at $2,000.

FRIDAY

At 12:33 a.m., a 58-year-old woman was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after deputies responded to a non-injury accident on Airport Road. Bail was set at $1,000.