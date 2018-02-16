23 arrested in narcotics operation in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Team arrested 23 people in a month long narcotics suppression operation.

In conjunction with Tri-Net Narcotics task force, Lyon County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit and Reno Police Department Street Enforcement Team, the SET teams executed seven different arrest warrants resulting in 13.5 ounces of methamphetamine, four ounces of heroin, 245 prescription pills, two ounces of cocaine and 12 firearms. Two vehicles and almost $7,000 in cash were also seized.

The agencies conducted search warrants in Carson City at the 200 block of Long Street, 3400 block of Airport Road, Heaven Hill, the 1800 block of Nichols Lane, the 2200 block of Bunch Way, 1500 block of Sharon Drive and 3100 block of Highway 50; and in Moundhouse at Cash Drive where 114 grams of meth were recovered from a mobile home trailer.

Those arrested include:

James Tully — selling/transporting a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, possession of a controlled substance, open/maintain a place for sale/use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Roger Eardig – two counts of possession of a controlled substance, open/maintain a place for sale/use of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a suspended sentence

Ashley Klos — possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and two counts of contempt of court

Christina Klos — contempt of court and violation of bail conditions

Edward Rea — trafficking a controlled substance, battery on a peace officer, child neglect, resisting a public officer, failure to yield at a stop sign, basic speed and possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Coston — four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, selling/transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, willful placing of a burning material on a roadway and possession of drug paraphernalia

Kelly Erickson — open/maintain a place for sale/use of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Todd Pluck — failure of a convicted person to comply, possession of a controlled substance, sell/transport a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Dakota Erickson — possession of marijuana by a minor, minor consuming alcohol, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia

Aaron Sharpe — trafficking of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate a controlled substance act and possession of drug paraphernalia

Mikel Hafeman — trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate a controlled substance act and possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel Jacobsen — trafficking of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate a controlled substance act and possession of drug paraphernalia

Scott Shaden — possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open/maintain a place for use/sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of selling a controlled substance, obtaining credit/debit card without cardholder consent, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription

Barbra Larson — sell/transport a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to yield at a stop sign, failure to maintain a lane, failure of a convicted person to comply and violation of bail conditions

Eric Larsen — own/possess a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, violation of bail conditions and possession of drug paraphernalia

Ken Sumner — own/possess a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacob Jarrard – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Emmett Avila — conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act, selling a schedule 1 drug, possession of a controlled substance, own/possess a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of drug paraphernalia

Mark Ryan Garner — Trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transporting a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel David Johnson — conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, possession of a controlled substance, violation of bail conditions

Gavin Knight — possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking a controlled substance, selling a schedule 1 drug, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act and possession of a controlled substance

Ronda Lynn Broughton — possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance

Tierra Ward – obtaining/possessing a credit/debit card without cardholder's consent and contempt of court