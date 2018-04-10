$250 reward in Carson City vehicle burglary case

Secret Witness is offering a reward of $250 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects wanted for questioning relating to a series of vehicle burglaries in the area of Silver Oak.

On Friday morning, multiple vehicle burglaries were reported in the Silver Oak neighborhood in Carson City. Unlocked vehicles were targeted. Surveillance videos were obtained which showed three young adult or juvenile males rummaging through vehicles. Property taken was currency and makeup.

The Carson City Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspects should contact the Carson City Sheriff's Department at 283-7850, Secret Witness at 322-4900, http://www.secretwitness.com., or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.