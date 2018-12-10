$25,000 bail for firearm violation, CCSO says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 8:40 a.m., Glenn Koehler, Jr. was arrested at an address on Highway 50 East on a warrant on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bail was set at $25,000.

• At 11:47 p.m., a 30-year-old construction worker was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd offense alcohol after he was stopped for multiple traffic violations at Roop and Winnie streets. Those violations included reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain a lane. Bail was set at $3,105.

SATURDAY

• At 1:30 a.m., a 44-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop for speeding at Roop and Winnie. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol, speeding and expired vehicle registration. After a background check, he was also arrested on suspicion of being an ex-felon failing to register and a sex offender failing to register. Bail was set at $3,755.

Recommended Stories For You

• At 2:02 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st after allegedly attacking her boyfriend, hitting him in the head and pulling his hair. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 2:39 a.m., a 36-year-old chef was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop for speeding. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $1,560.

• At 5:46 a.m., a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st after deputies were dispatched to an apartment on Fleischmann for a reported domestic dispute. He was accused of punching his girlfriend in the face and slapping her. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 3:29 p.m., an 18-year-old and a 47-year-old were arrested after a traffic stop at California and Fairview for not having a license plate on the vehicle. The teen was arrested on suspicion of gross misdemeanor possession of prescription pills without a prescription and no proof of insurance. His bail was set at $2,100. Robert White, 47, was arrested on suspicion of violating his parole conditions and held without bail.

• At 11:03 p.m., a 38-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop on Carson Street for driving in the wrong lane. He was also arrested on suspicion of not having his drivers license in possession. Bail was set at $1,010.