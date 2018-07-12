$25,000 bail set in battery case, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following persons were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 12:30 a.m., Casey Frank, 29, was arrested on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made based on a warrant issued by Carson Justice Court and Frank was held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

• At 2:27 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear warrant after the arresting officer conducted a random registration check on her vehicle at Highway 50 and Lompa Lane. She was held in lieu of $330 bail.

• At 8:36 a.m., a Sparks man was transferred to the Carson City Jail on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear on a traffic citation last year. Bail was set at $1,595.

• At 8:36 a.m., a Carson man was transported from Douglas County to the Carson jail on a warrant on suspicion of contempt of court. Bail was set at $1,000.

Recommended Stories For You

• At 8:36 a.m., Danielle Pulsifer, 56, was arrested on suspicion of exploiting an old or vulnerable person. She was arrested in Douglas County two days earlier on a bench warrant of suspicion of a Category B felony. Bail was set at $10,000.

• At 10:59 p.m., a 66-year-old mechanic was arrested on suspicion of DUI first alcohol after his vehicle was stopped for driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Carson Street at College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,040.

THURSDAY

• At 12:12 a.m., a 23-year-old tradesman was arrested on suspicion of DUI first alcohol after a traffic stop at Concord Driver and Sherman Lane for failure to maintain a traffic lane. Bail was set at $1,040.

• At 6:21 a.m., a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of filing a false police report after deputies responded to a residence in the 2100 block of East William Street on a report of a possible child abduction. He initially said his 4-year-old daughter had been taken from his vehicle but changed his story about the incident several times. His mother told deputies her son was bipolar and had stopped taking his medicine. She said he became paranoid and was hearing things the night before and there was no evidence the abduction story was true. He was arrested and held in lieu of $500 bail on the misdemeanor count.