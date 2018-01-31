$40,000 bail set in arson case, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 31, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 11:52 p.m., Amy Husak, 38, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession with intent to sell, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near 5th and Stewart Streets. Bail was set at $28,500.
TUESDAY
At 9:14 a.m., Devin Mathews, 20, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony first degree arson and third degree arson after deputies responded to reports of a structure fire near the 600 block of Minnesota Street. Mathews had allegedly used gasoline to light a vehicle and residence on fire. Bail was set at $40,000.
WEDNESDAY
Recommended Stories For You
At 1:08 a.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, violation of a suspended sentence and failure to stop at a stop sign after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Nevada and Washington Street. Bail was set at $2,050.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Trending In: Crime
- Man arrested after failing to register as a sex offender says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Washoe Valley man sentenced on sexual assault of child
- Man arrested on suspicion of outstanding warrant, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- 2 men held for possession, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Transient held after reported fight at Fandango, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office