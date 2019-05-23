$500 reward offered in Carson City vehicle burglary case

Secret Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects wanted for questioning in a vehicle burglary and fraudulent use of credit cards case.

Secret Witness is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects wanted for questioning relating to a vehicle burglary and fraudulent use of credit cards in the area of Carson City.

On May 9 the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division issued a press release asking for assistance in identifying vehicle burglary and credit card fraud suspects. Two suspects used a stolen credit at the Walmart on Topsy Lane on May 2.

During the investigation, the same two suspects used the victim’s credit card at home improvement stores in Carson City, Reno, Sparks and Fernley.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspects should contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Department at 775-283-7852, Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, http://www.secretwitness.com., or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.