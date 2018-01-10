$500 reward offered in counterfeit case

Secret Witness is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects wanted in connection with the passing of counterfeit U.S. currency at multiple businesses in Carson City and the region.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a suspect who has been passing counterfeit U.S. currency at Carson City and Douglas County convenience stores. Anyone with information please contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigation Division.

The Carson City Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect should contact the Carson City Sheriff's Department at 283-7853, Secret Witness at 322-4900, http://www.secretwitness.com., or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword SW.