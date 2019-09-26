60 marijuana plants confiscated, 2 arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 9:36 p.m., Ruben Omohundro was arrested after deputies were called by a woman who reported her MacBook Air, a Play Station 4 and Nintendo Switch were all stolen from her residence. The items were found to have been pawned at Capital City Pawn and at two GameStop stores in Carson City and Douglas County. The arrest report says Omuhundro admitted taking the items and selling them for cash. He was charged with grand larceny, obtaining money under false pretenses and violating a suspended sentence order. Bail was set at $46,000.

At 10:48 p.m., a 38-year-old man was arrested on a domestic battery 1st offense charge. The arrest report says he was uncooperative and resisted deputies who pepper sprayed him to get him to comply with commands. Bail was set at $3,000.

WEDNESDAY

At 5:30 a.m., a 38-year-old man was arrested on a charge of destroying city property after deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic battery on Bunch Way. During the struggle with deputies to control him, one deputy’s body camera was knocked off of his uniform and cracked. His bail was set at $2,500.

At 8:17 p.m., Brian, 53, and Tanya Walkem, 50, were arrested at their residence on Fremont Street after a source reported seeing multiple marijuana plants growing in their backyard. The arrest report says the special enforcement team was able to see the plants through a fence from the school yard behind their home. The report says there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the house and that, when they asked, Brian allowed them to enter. The report says after seeing several pounds of marijuana product in the living room, they obtained a search warrant for the house. The arrest report says deputies found numerous mature marijuana plants in the yard as well as three dozen small plants in a shed in the backyard. Brian said Tanya, his ex-wife, had a medical marijuana card. But the report says the medical pot card allows her only 12 marijuana plants.

The report says the team found 30 mason jars with marijuana in one room, seeds in the refrigerator, pot on the kitchen table and floor, pot hanging to dry in the garage and numerous other paraphernalia items. Altogether, the arrest report states deputies confiscated 60 marijuana plants with a total weight of more than 50 pounds and an approximate value of $50,000.

Both were charged with cultivation of marijuana. He was also charged with possession for sale and trafficking marijuana as well as cultivation of marijuana concentrate. His total bail was $27,500.

She was also charged with possession. Her total bail was $2,500.

At 10:44 p.m., an 18-year-old construction worker was arrested after deputies responded to the parking lot of the Foothill Garden apartments for a report of juveniles trying to get high by inhaling gas from aerosol cans of electronics cleaner. The other two in the vehicle were juveniles. The 18-year-old was charged with possession of paraphernalia, “huffing” from the aerosol cans, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a P&P hold. He was also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon after brass knuckles were found in the vehicle. Bail was set at $5,000.