61-year-old held on DUI, violation, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
May 1, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 5:12 p.m., a 20-year-old Concord, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man taking items from the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $250.
At 8:51 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of William Street. Bail was set at $295.
TUESDAY
At 1:27 a.m., a 61-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, failure to maintain a lane, suspended registration and Department of Alternative Sentencing violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Musser and Carson Streets. Bail was set at $4,090.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.