70-year-old held in battery case, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 1:02 p.m., a 70-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 500 block of Colorado Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 4 p.m., a 49-year-old transient woman was arrested on two counts of battery and one count of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a woman attacking random people. She first allegedly attempted to attack a landscaper near Carson and Rhodes Street before fleeing, and then allegedly attempted to hit and push three patrons inside the Carson Street Wells Fargo Bank before being detained. Bail was set at $2,150.

TUESDAY

At 1:37 a.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon after deputies stopped a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the road at the William Street Walgreens. A pair of brass knuckles were found in his pocket. Bail was set at $5,175.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.