72-year-old held for 1st DUI, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 8:26 p.m., a 72-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a traffic stop at North Carson and Long Streets.

He was also arrested on suspicion of failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian, no proof of insurance and no registration in the vehicle. Total bail was set at $1,725.

WEDNESDAY

• At 1 a.m., a 35-year-old Carson man was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear. Bail was set at $1,595.

• At 1:04 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st for assaulting her boyfriend during an argument. She was also arrested in a citizen's arrest complaint with kicking a female neighbor at the Hot Springs Road apartment complex. Bail was set at $4,000 on the two misdemeanor charges.