72-year-old held for 1st DUI, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
February 14, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
• At 8:26 p.m., a 72-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a traffic stop at North Carson and Long Streets.
He was also arrested on suspicion of failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian, no proof of insurance and no registration in the vehicle. Total bail was set at $1,725.
WEDNESDAY
• At 1 a.m., a 35-year-old Carson man was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear. Bail was set at $1,595.
Recommended Stories For You
• At 1:04 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery 1st for assaulting her boyfriend during an argument. She was also arrested in a citizen's arrest complaint with kicking a female neighbor at the Hot Springs Road apartment complex. Bail was set at $4,000 on the two misdemeanor charges.
Trending In: Crime
- Woman flips (the finger) over arrest says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- ‘Growling’ man arrested, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City man held on 8 charges, sheriff’s office says
- Domestic battery suspect held without bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- 72-year-old held for 1st DUI, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says