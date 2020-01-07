82 mph with no license or registration, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 9:11 p.m., a 48-year-old transient was charged with disorderly conduct at FISH following a report of a fight. Bail was set at $150.

THURSDAY

At 1:52 p.m., Miles Dodd was arrested after the driver of the vehicle he was in was stopped in the Smith’s parking lot for a traffic violation. He was under deferred sentence conditions not to possess drugs but the arrest report says he had a small amount of meth in a baggie under his seat. He was charged with possession and the deferred sentencing violation. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 2:11 p.m., Lorena Martinez, 55, was charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop on Carson Street for a broken windshield. She was a passenger and a drug dog alerted to her, resulting in charges of possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 8:18 p.m., Jeffrey Atkins, 43, was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop at Carson and Eagle Station for running a red light and failure to use a turn signal. The arrest report says he consented to being searched and that deputies found a pipe on his person along with meth on the vehicle’s dash. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia and traffic violations including using a private drive avoid traffic signals. Bail was set at $3,650.

FRIDAY

At 10:54 p.m., a 31-year-old was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after a traffic stop at Carson and Winnie for no license plates. He was also charged with no proof of insurance, and a suspended or revoked license. Bail was set at $2,140.

SATURDAY

At 1:10 a.m., a 37-year-old was arrested on a probation violation charge after she was found to be in possession of alcohol and marijuana. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 2:04 a.m., Franc Carter, 48, was arrested on charges of possession of drugs and paraphernalia after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle parked off William Street. The drugs were found after a K-9 alerted to the presence of controlled substances in the RV. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 2:09 a.m., Ruben Ordaz, 41, was arrested on multiple charges after deputies were advised he violated a temporary protective order by going to his mother’s home. After he was searched, he was also charged with possession of meth, and paraphernalia (a pipe), two counts of possessing prescription drugs without a prescription, violation of suspended sentence conditions and the TPO violation. Bail was set at $12,500.

At 2:29 p.m., Jaspal Dhanda, 54, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after a traffic stop for an expired registration on Highway 50 east. The vehicle was searched because of a history of firearms arrests. A pistol was found in the vehicle. He was also charged with an open container violation. Bail was set at $20,150.

At 8:29 p.m., John Turner IV, 30, and Stephen Skipworth, 35, were charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after a traffic stop for running a stop sign at Curry and Caroline streets. The arrest report says both men had meth and paraphernalia in their possession. Turner was also charged with a burnt out license plate light and the stop sign violation. His bail was $3,600. Skipworth’s bail was set at $3,500.

At 10:28 p.m., a 26-year-old welder was charged with domestic battery 1st after deputies were called to a residence on La Loma Drive. The reporting party was a neighbor who said she heard a woman yelling and saw a heavy-set male punching the neighbor woman. In addition to the battery charge, he was jailed on a parole and probation hold. His bail was set at $3,000.

SUNDAY

At 10:38 a.m., Oscar Carrillo, 45, was charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop for an expired registration on William Street. The vehicle was searched prior to being towed because its registration was expired, there was no proof of insurance and Carrillo’s license was suspended. He was also charged with obstruction for initially giving deputies a false name and held on a contempt of court warrant out of Incline Village. Bail was set at $4,925.

At 11:26 a.m., a 22-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop for speeding 82 mph on Airport Road. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license and revoked registration as well as a criminal warrant. Bail was set at $1,073.