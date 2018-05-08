Alleged drunk driver with child in car held, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
May 8, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
At 1:03 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1500 block of Rand Avenue. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 3:27 p.m., a 59-year-old Everett, Wash., man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a semi-truck that crashed into a planter at the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 6:15 p.m., a 49-year-old Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of no valid driver's license, expired registration, no proof of insurance and failure to appear warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Clearview and Capital View Drive. Bail was set at $1,930.
At 7:55 p.m., a 51-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect, DUI, failure to maintain a lane and open container after deputies initiated a traffic stop on an alleged drunk driver with a child in the car near the 3900 block of Eagle Station. Bail was set at $2,640.
At 11:19 p.m., Robert Hunt-Taylor, 29, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, jaywalking and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies stopped a man for not using the crosswalk near Mountain Street and Topaz Drive. Bail was set at $2,525.