Alleged shoplifter ends up with drug charges, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 10:42 p.m., Kaitlyn Edwards, 32, was arrested on drug charges after she was arrested for attempted shoplifting at Walmart. A search of her purse revealed a number of prescription pills in three plastic bags and a bundle containing $525 in cash. She was charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell and possession without a prescription in addition to petit larceny. Bail was set at $7,750.

WEDNESDAY

At 12:05 p.m., Edgar Gonzales, 24, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging possession of a stolen vehicle after he was stopped by deputies on Winnie Lane east of Carson Street. He was also charged with obstructing a police officer for initially giving a false name. Bail was set at $15,300.

THURSDAY

At 12:02 a.m., a 28-year-old painter was charged with DUI alcohol 1st after a traffic stop at Carson and Winnie for speeding and failure to yield to a pedestrian. Bail was set at $1,140.