Already in custody, man gets new charge, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
SATURDAY
At 3:33 p.m., a 44-year-old man was arrested on warrants charging drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and tampering with a vehicle after an incident on Carson and Clearview. Bail was set at $2,000.
At 6:04 p.m., Gabriella Fountas, 24, was arrested on a felony warrant charging burglary after a traffic stop at William and Carson because her vehicle had no license plate. Bail was set at $3,000.
SUNDAY
At 7:10 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was arrested after deputies responded to an apartment complex on Russell Way for a report of two women fighting. The arrest report says the defendant refused to stop punching and kicking the other woman so she was charged with battery. Bail was set at $1,000.
MONDAY
At 5:33 a.m., a 42-year-old was arrested at an apartment on Edmonds Drive on two warrants charging contempt of court and violation of bail conditions. He was ordered held without bail.
At 9:14 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant after a deputy recognized her at the Starbucks on Retail Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 3 p.m., Joseph Desjardines, 37, was charged with burglary and grand larceny that occurred Dec. 17 at the Gold Dust West after deputies reviewed video footage showing a man taking money from the cashier’s cage. He was already in custody on other charges including possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at $50,000.
At 8:20 p.m., a 27-year-old was charged with and open container in the vehicle and held on a contempt warrant after a traffic stop at 5th and Roop Streets for speeding. Bail was set at $5,145.