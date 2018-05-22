Arrest for using cell phone while driving, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 9:24 a.m., a 56-year-old Pico Rivera, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of failure to appear and contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service at the Carson Street Bodines Casino. Bail was set at $1,118.

At 10:09 a.m., a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of cell phone use while driving, tinted windows, expired driver's license and change of address after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2600 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $640.

At 10:47 a.m., a 38-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of revoked driver's license and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Airport and Douglas. Bail was set at $1,050.

At 12:28 p.m., Brittany Messer, 31, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and violation of Department of Alternative Sentencing after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Vintage and Silver Sage. At the same incident, a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous weapon. Bail for Messer was set at $5,500 and bail for the male was set at $3,500.

At 3:18 p.m., a 36-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of failure to appear after deputies responded to a domestic dispute near Carson and Rhodes Street. Bail was set at $1,070.

At 4:58 p.m., a 52-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of license revoked for DUI and expired registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Second and Pratt Streets. Bail was set at $1,025.

At 4:59 p.m., Alex Mercer, 26, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold, domestic battery, battery and failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Curry Street Galaxy Theater. Bail was set at $4,770.

At 6:17 p.m., a 33-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of an activated alarm. The man was on scene and it was discovered he had a warrant after deputies ran his information. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 6:19 p.m., a 40-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to the 900 block of Saliman Road for a possible threat. Bail was set at $275.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.