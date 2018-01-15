Attempted burglar nabbed trying to steal computers, jackets says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 15, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
FRIDAY
At 9:08 a.m., Joshua Harrison, 30, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted burglary warrant after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Russett and Jeanell Drives. Harrison was also later arrested on suspicion of petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man taking computers and jackets from the Market Street Walmart on Thursday. Bail was set at $5,250.
At 11:11 a.m., a 51-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of ex-felon failed to register, violation of probation, violation of pretrial supervision, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a drug with intent to induce euphoria after deputies responded to reports of a man required to register his address near the 2700 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $8,150.
At 3:39 p.m., a 38-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop for a man illegally crossing the street. Bail was set at $1,435.
At 4:46 p.m., a 33-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of battery on a protected person, resisting a police officer, domestic battery-second offense and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance near the 1400 block of N. Carson Street. The woman was later found at the Carson Street Max Casino. Bail was set at $10,800.
SATURDAY
At 12:38 a.m., a 19-year-old Carson City man and a 28-year-old Carson City man were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer after deputies responded to reports of suspicious subjects near Stewart and Telegraph Streets. Bail was set at $300.
At 4:18 a.m., a 30-year-old Stagecoach man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Russell Way. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 5:18 a.m., a 35-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of headlamps required and failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1800 block of College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,570.
At 8:20 a.m., a 32-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 2700 block of Menlo Drive. The man refused to give his identification when asked to identify himself. Bail was set at $300.
At 10:50 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of battery after deputies responded to reports of a woman biting another near the 1300 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 7:26 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Telegraph and Carson streets. Bail was set at $215.
At 8:16 p.m., a 48-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near Bel Aire Circle. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 8:45 p.m., a 34-year-old Fontana, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and William Streets. Bail was set at $280.
At 9:11 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-second, basic speed and violation of probation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Park and Roop streets. Bail was set at $5,545.
SUNDAY
At 11:08 a.m., a 40-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of violation of pretrial supervision after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near Mills Park. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 5:03 p.m., a 67-year-old Fernley man was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop at a stop sign and DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Saliman Road. Bail was set at $1,050.
At 5:41 p.m., a 41-year-old Washoe Valley man was arrested on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper after deputies responded to reports of a man not paying his $14 cab faire near the 150 block of Gregg Street. Bail was set at $200.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
