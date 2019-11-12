Attempted murder suspect arrested in Arizona, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 2:11 p.m., Charity Hard, 49, was charged with felony DUI after a traffic stop at William and Carson Streets after witnesses reported she was apparently intoxicated at the Chevron Station. Bail was set at $5,040.

At 4:04 p.m., a 55-year-old Minden woman was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after deputies responded to the area of Mom and Pop’s Diner for a reported non-injury accident She was also charged with following too close and no license in possession. Bail was set at $1,085.

At 5:17 p.m., Kevin Lankford, 27, was arrested at a store on East William Street on a charge of indecent exposure after a customer reported he was masturbating in front of her and other customers. A background check revealed that he was already on probation for a similar offense in Lyon County. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 7:11 p.m., Teresa Kerr, 37, and Jacqueline Lopez-Castillo, 41, were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for running a stop sign at Carson and Park streets. The vehicle was searched after a drug dog alerted to the presence of controlled substances. Meth and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Both were charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Castillo was also charged with the traffic violation. Her bail was set at $3,540. Kerr’s bail was set at $3,500.

SATURDAY

At 2:37 a.m., a 27-year-old chef was arrested after a traffic stop on South Carson Street. He was a passenger in the vehicle when a background check revealed an outstanding warrant. He was also charged with obstructing for not giving his name and ID. Bail was set at $1,550.

At 8 a.m., Richard Pura, 53, was arrested at the Mojave County Jail in Arizona and returned to Carson City on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Total bail was set at $300,000.

SUNDAY

At 9:10 a.m., David Lopez, 46, was arrested after a woman accused him of altering a check she wrote to him from $90 to $190 and cashing it. His bail was set at $5,000.

MONDAY

At 5:25 p.m., a 37-year-old was arrested on a charge of domestic battery 1st offense at a residence on Bunch Way. She is accused of assaulting her boyfriend. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 4:54 p.m., a 24-year-old factory worker was arrested on multiple charges after a woman reported he hit her vehicle twice before fleeing the scene. She followed him while reporting to dispatch his direction of travel. Deputies stopped him at Imperial and College Parkway. He was charged with DUI 1st alcohol, hit and run and three counts of running red lights as well as driving more than 200 feet in the center turn lane. Bail was set at $2,215.

At 10:57 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of being a minor consuming alcohol after deputies responded to an address on Stewart street for a report of a fight between two sisters. She was also charged with criminal contempt for violating alternative sentencing conditions. Bail was set at $650.