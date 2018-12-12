Bad headlight leads to DUI arrest, CCSO says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 3:59 p.m., Jessica Muench, 37, was arrested after she was reported by Walmart security for leaving the store with several items she didn't pay for. With assistance from Lyon County deputies, she was arrested at her home in Moundhouse on suspicion of felony grand larceny and violating Parole and Probation conditions. She was held without bail.

WEDNESDAY

• At 3:32 a.m., a 21-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he was stopped for a burned out headlight. According to the arrest report he was making odd comments the arresting deputy said made no sense and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st offense drugs, a burned out headlight, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and an obstructed windshield. Bail was set at $1,150.