Bar cleared when patrons confront deputies, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 2:59 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was arrested on Marian Avenue for failure to maintain a travel lane. She was charged with DUI 1st alcohol as well as the traffic violation. Bail was set at $4,040.

At 10:05 a.m., a 64-year-old transient was charged with loitering in area where children congregate (the Children’s Museum). The arrest report says he was outside the museum and heavily intoxicated. Bail was set at $500.

At 4:39 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was charged with violating an extended protection order and violating suspended sentence conditions at a residence on Ponderosa Way. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 4:40 p.m., Dustin North, 37, was arrested on multiple charges after a stop at Mallory and Roop for driving on a suspended license. The vehicle was searched after a drug dog alerted on the car. He was charged with the license violation, possession of meth and paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs without a prescription. Bail was set at $6,100.

SATURDAY

At 12:31 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was charged with DUI-first drugs after a traffic stop at 5th and Warm Springs for driving without headlights on and failure to maintain a lane. She was charged with suspected marijuana intoxication. Bail was set at $1,090.

At 3:56 a.m., a 47-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were arrested after deputies responded to a report of a fight at the Blue Bull bar. The arrest report states that the younger male stepped in between the deputy and the older man he was trying to question and became aggressive and was taken down and handcuffed. Then, the report states, the older male became uncooperative and combative and had to be controlled by deputies. The report says other patrons gathered around and were cursing at deputies so they ordered the bar closed and told the customers to leave. The older male was charged with battery, for hitting the patron who initially called, obstructing a public officer and resisting an officer. Bail was set at $1,600. The younger male was charged with battery, obstructing and resisting officers. His bail was set at $3,100.

At 4:33 a.m., a 43-year-old transient was charged with obstructing and resisting officers when arrested on a deferred sentencing violation. Bail was set at $3,600.

At 11:31 a.m., a 27-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop at Lompa and College Parkway for no license plates on his vehicle. He was charged with driving on a license suspended for DUI and driving an unregistered vehicle. Bail was set at $1,050.

At 11:45 a.m., Gisela Ruiz-Pelayo, 31, was charged with domestic battery 1st offense and felony assault with a deadly weapon after getting into a fight with her boyfriend and, according to the arrest report, hitting him multiple times, including with a piece of pipe. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 4:30 p.m., William Lewin, 54, was arrested at College Parkway and Otha for no license plate visible on his motorcycle. A search of his person revealed a knife and a container of meth along with a throwing star. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon for the throwing star and the improper license plate display. Bail was set at $6,025.

At 5:37 p.m., Juan Gutierrez-Campos, 59, was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after a dispute with the victim over his failure to pay rent or get a job at the residence. A phone recording of the incident shows Campos aggressively moving toward the victim with a large kitchen knife in his hand. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 7:47 p.m., Jeffrey Lebranch, 45, was arrested after a traffic stop at Carson and Musser for an expired registration. The deputy’s canine alerted on the front passenger door of the vehicle and the arresting officer found a cigarette box containing a small amount of cocaine. He was charged with possession and possession of paraphernalia as well as the expired registration. Bail was set at $3,145.

At 8:42 p.m., Heather Walter, 26, of Fallon was arrested on a P&P warrant after deputies were dispatched to a report of a child custody dispute that began in the Walmart parking lot. The arrest report says the victim claimed she hit and bit him during the argument. She was also charged with domestic battery-second offense. She was held without bail on the P&P warrant.

At 11:08 p.m., a 20-year-old was charged with obstructing an officer and resisting after he refused orders from deputies to stop trying to run away from them outside the Blue Bull bar. Bail was set at $600.

SUNDAY

At 11:10 p.m., Timothy Dehoyos, 30, was arrested at the Carson Nugget after a search of his backpack found a machete and meth. He was charged with possession and carrying a concealed weapon. Bail was set at $2,500.

MONDAY

At 12:02 p.m., a 51-year-old was arrested on DUI-first alcohol charges after deputies were dispatched to the Motel 6 for a report of an intoxicated driver. The caller said he crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot before falling asleep at the wheel. He was also charged with no valid driver’s license. Bail was set at $1,100.

At 9:15 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of violating bail conditions after deputies were dispatched to Denio Court for a report of a mental subject. She was arrested after deputies determined she was intoxicated, in violation of her release conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.