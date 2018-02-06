Bartender arrested for DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
February 6, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
• At 2:07 a.m., a 26-year-old bartender was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a traffic stop for running a stop sign at Park and Stewart streets. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail on the misdemeanor count.
• At 3:24 a.m., a 28-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a deputy said she was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Lompa after exiting I-580. A preliminary breath test indicated an alcohol level three times the legal limit. She was held in lieu of $1,040 bail.
• At 9:07 a.m., two people were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle after deputies were dispatched to an address in the 4700 block of Nye Lane. Alisha Ross, 20 and Dylan Rust, 25, were both arrested on suspicion of a felony and with possession of a stolen cell phone taken from an address in Douglas County. Bail for each was set at $25,500.
• At 10:40 a.m., a 32-year-old Carson man was arrested after security at J.C. Penny on South Carson Street reported a petit larceny. He was also held because of two warrants, one from Douglas County and the other from Carson Municipal Court. Total bail was set at $3,750.
• At 3:38 p.m., a 30-year-old welder was taken into custody at an address in the 2400 block of Poole St. on a warrant charging contempt of court issued by Carson Justice Court. Bail was set at $500.
TUESDAY
• At 2:11 a.m., a 35-year-old Mound House man was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop on Highway 50 East because of a burned out license plate lamp. Bail was set at $765 on the warrant and license plate violation.
