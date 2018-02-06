Bartender arrested for DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 2:07 a.m., a 26-year-old bartender was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a traffic stop for running a stop sign at Park and Stewart streets. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail on the misdemeanor count.

• At 3:24 a.m., a 28-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a deputy said she was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Lompa after exiting I-580. A preliminary breath test indicated an alcohol level three times the legal limit. She was held in lieu of $1,040 bail.

• At 9:07 a.m., two people were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle after deputies were dispatched to an address in the 4700 block of Nye Lane. Alisha Ross, 20 and Dylan Rust, 25, were both arrested on suspicion of a felony and with possession of a stolen cell phone taken from an address in Douglas County. Bail for each was set at $25,500.

• At 10:40 a.m., a 32-year-old Carson man was arrested after security at J.C. Penny on South Carson Street reported a petit larceny. He was also held because of two warrants, one from Douglas County and the other from Carson Municipal Court. Total bail was set at $3,750.

• At 3:38 p.m., a 30-year-old welder was taken into custody at an address in the 2400 block of Poole St. on a warrant charging contempt of court issued by Carson Justice Court. Bail was set at $500.

TUESDAY

• At 2:11 a.m., a 35-year-old Mound House man was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop on Highway 50 East because of a burned out license plate lamp. Bail was set at $765 on the warrant and license plate violation.