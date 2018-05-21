Beer bottle broken over bouncer says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 8:06 p.m., Dahani Evans, 24, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, Department of Alternative Sentencing violation and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person near Ridgefield and Longridge drives. Bail was set at $9,000.

At 8:23 p.m., a 35-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a woman wanting to go to the Mallory Center. Upon checking the woman's information it was discovered she had a warrant. Bail was set at $500.

At 8:49 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation and suspended registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Airport Road. Bail was set at $540.

At 10:24 p.m., a 32-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, lamps required, expired registration, marijuana use in public, suspended driver's license and no proof of insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop at the Highway 50 FoodMaxx grocery store. Bail was set at $2,650.

Recommended Stories For You

SATURDAY

At 12:45 a.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of criminal contempt and violation of bail conditions after deputies observed a man walking in the middle of the street near Curry and Fleischmann. The man attempted to flee from deputies when they tried to stop him but was apprehended shortly after and upon a records check they discovered he had warrants. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 1:11 a.m., a 31-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash, right side required, no valid driver's license, DUI-second offense and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle striking numerous other vehicles near Fairview and 5th streets. Bail was set at $4,150.

At 1:11 a.m., a 25-year-old Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and improper method of turn at an intersection after deputies initiated a traffic stop near I-580 and College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,050.

At 3:02 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Airport Road. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 5:27 a.m., a 37-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 7400 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 9:42 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near Mallory Way and Roop Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 9:56 a.m., a 34-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject near the 100 block of Division Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 1:30 p.m., a 59-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation after deputies responded to reports of a man lying on the ground near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 6:08 p.m., a 28-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 2200 block of William Street. Bail was set at $2,000.

At 6:33 p.m., Ashleigh Baldwinson, 19, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony providing false identification to avoid prosecution, basic speed and two counts of violation of bail conditions after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Koontz Streets. Bail was set at $10,665.

At 7:47 p.m., Michael Gatto, 52, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a man pointing a firearm at another near the 2700 block of Christmas Tree Drive. At the same incident, a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery at the same location. Bail for Gatto was set at $20,000 and bail for the other man was set at $3,000.

SUNDAY

At 12:34 a.m., a 20-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1000 block of Woodside Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 1:07 a.m., a 37-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 2900 block of Luckens Way. Bail was set at $855.

At 2:11 a.m., Nibardo Montes, 23, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony battery with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a man hitting a bouncer over the head with a beer bottle at the Carson Street Jimmy G's Cigar Bar. Bail was set at $30,000.

At 3:39 a.m., a 21-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near Tiger Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 3:30 p.m.,a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of no valid driver's license, no proof of insurance, unregistered vehicle and domestic battery warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3700 block of N. Carson Street. At the same incident, a 32-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear. Bail for the male was set at $1,250 and bail for the woman was set at $405.

At 4:54 p.m., Brayan Burgos, 23, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a man brandishing a firearm near the 2700 block of Highway 50 before driving away. Deputies located the suspect near the 1400 block of Continental Drive. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 5 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle nearly involved in a crash near Roop and Northgate Lane. Deputies located the vehicle near the 200 block of Long Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 9:53 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of discharge of fireworks and obstructing after deputies responded to reports of possible shots fired near the 2100 block of Lompa Lane. Bail was set at $800.

At 11:25 p.m., a 51-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of camping after hours in a park and possession of alcohol in the park after deputies observed an individual sleeping in Mills Park. Bail was set at $150.

MONDAY

At 3:44 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a broken down vehicle near Carson Street and Spooner Junction. When deputies ran the driver's information he returned with a warrant and was arrested. Bail was set at $230.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.