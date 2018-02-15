Bicycle stop leads to arrest, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
February 15, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
• At 2:03 p.m., William Ashenhurst, 34, was jailed on suspicion of a felony of violating his bail conditions at William and Minnesota Streets. Lashenhurst was on bail on a conviction for felony DUI. He was also arrested on suspicion of tampering with the vehicle interlock device mandated by the court and driving with a revoked license. He was ordered held without bail.
THURSDAY
• At 4:46 a.m. a 55-year-old Carson man was jailed after a deputy stopped him while riding a bicycle in the 1400 block of William Street. A background check revealed a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear issued by Sparks Municipal Court. He was held in lieu of $1,185 bail.
Trending In: Crime
- Woman flips (the finger) over arrest says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- ‘Growling’ man arrested, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- 72-year-old held for 1st DUI, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Carson City man held on 8 charges, sheriff’s office says
- Domestic battery suspect held without bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says