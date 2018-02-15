Bicycle stop leads to arrest, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 2:03 p.m., William Ashenhurst, 34, was jailed on suspicion of a felony of violating his bail conditions at William and Minnesota Streets. Lashenhurst was on bail on a conviction for felony DUI. He was also arrested on suspicion of tampering with the vehicle interlock device mandated by the court and driving with a revoked license. He was ordered held without bail.

THURSDAY

• At 4:46 a.m. a 55-year-old Carson man was jailed after a deputy stopped him while riding a bicycle in the 1400 block of William Street. A background check revealed a warrant on suspicion of failure to appear issued by Sparks Municipal Court. He was held in lieu of $1,185 bail.