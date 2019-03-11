Brass knuckles found on mechanic, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 5:06 p.m., Matthew Vanmeter, 33, was arrested after a traffic stop at Lompa and Dori Way for an expired registration. His vehicle was searched after a K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs. After several hypodermic needles were found he was charged with possession of paraphernalia, expired registration and no proof of insurance as well as being an ex-felon failing to register. Bail was set at $1,800.

SATURDAY

At 4:07 a.m., a 30-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop at Carson and Moses for two outstanding warrants and no driver's license in possession. Bail was set at $1,775.

At 11:50 a.m., a diesel mechanic was arrested after a traffic stop at Lompa and Highway 50 for speeding. He was charged with no valid license and possession of a dangerous weapon after brass knuckles were found in the patrol car, speeding and a Sparks warrant. Bail was set at $3,215.

At 8:19 p.m., Myron Buckley, 66, was arrested after a deputy recognized him as a person with an outstanding warrant as he walked through the intersection of Saliman and Long Streets. A search of his person revealed a meth pipe and residue in two baggies. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia as well as the contempt of court warrant. Bail was set at $4,500.

SUNDAY

At 12:55 a.m., a 37-year-old woman was charged with domestic battery-first offense after deputies were called to a residence on Woodside by her fiancé who said she pushed him down the stairs causing injuries to his face, knee and back. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 3:09 a.m., a 41-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop for speeding at East Long and Fall Street for speeding. A background check revealed his license revoked for DUI and he was unable to provide proof of insurance. A search of the vehicle revealed tin foil and a torch lighter which the arrest report describes as paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,645.

At 6:55 p.m., a 22-year-old was arrested at Stewart and Burton streets after a traffic stop for speeding and making an improper turn. He was also charged with DUI-first alcohol. Bail was set at $1,115.