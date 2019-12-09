‘Burglary’ just the start for this duo, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 9:06 a.m., Quatana Reese, 44, was arrested at an apartment on Jeanell on three outstanding warrants charging burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card and petit larceny. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 4:04 p.m., John Foster was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 50 for a suspended registration. He was booked on an outstanding Sparks warrant. After a search of the vehicle and his person, he was also charged with possession of forged money, possession of meth, giving deputies a false name to avoid prosecution and possession of credit cards without the owner’s permission. Bail was set at $27,920.

At 5:16 p.m., a 40-year-old man was arrested after deputies responded to Remedy’s Bar for a report of a stolen purse. The purse was later found in the bar but one person was arrested after dispatch reported he has an outstanding FTA warrant. Bail was set at $855.

At 11:57 p.m., a 27-year-old was charged with violating pretrial conditions after he was seen at Jimmy G’s Bar. Bail was set at $3,000.

SATURDAY

At 12:49 a.m., Ralph Hayes, 53, was arrested after deputies responded to an address on Sonoma after dispatch reported a caller saying some one was going to kill her. He was charged with dissuading a victim from calling 911, domestic battery 1st offense, possession of meth, making threats, violating deferred sentencing conditions and as an habitual criminal with three prior convictions. Bail was set at $114,000.

At 1:03 a.m., Jacob Cobb, 25, and Timothy Cave, 29, were charged with multiple offenses after deputies were called to an address on Highland Street for a possible burglary in progress. He was charged with burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, a second count of burglary, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of burglary tools, obstructing a public officer by attempting to flee on foot and as an habitual criminal with. Cobb’s bail was set at $207,800. Cave was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and held without bail.

At 3:04 a.m., a 61-year-old man was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after a dispute with his wife of 10 years in which he allegedly knocked her down onto the couch of their Como Street residence and slapped her. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 4:04 a.m., a 55-year-old was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure after he was spotted naked in the laundry room of the Roundhouse Motel. He was also charged as an ex-felon failing to register. Bail was set at $5,150.

MONDAY

At 9:14 p.m., a 34-year-old Reno man was arrested after a traffic stop on Woodside Drive for no rear license plate. He was charged with no driver’s license, driving an unregistered vehicle and held on orders of P&P without bail. His passenger Jacorey Mays, 39, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia after a search. He was also listed as a fugitive from justice. He was held without bail.

TUESDAY

At 1:21 a.m., a 26-year-old convenience store employee was arrested after deputies responded to a possible cardiac arrest at an apartment on Rand Avenue. She was one of those who discovered the heart attack victim and was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,000.