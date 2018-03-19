Busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 5:58 a.m., Melissa Parriette of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after a man called to say he just watched a woman back into his truck in the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot on East William Street. The arrest report says when she was unable to perform the field sobriety tests, she got angry and started yelling at the arresting officer. A preliminary breath test device reported her alcohol level at nearly three times the legal limit, according to the report. Her alcohol level is pending the results of a blood test. A background check reported she had two prior DUI arrests in 2015 and 2016. Bail was set at $20,000.

• At 6:245 p.m., Angel Lee Webster, 53, was arrested on suspicion of two felonies after a traffic stop at Carson and Park streets. She was a passenger in the vehicle and, after being alerted by a drug dog, a search revealed both meth and prescription pills. She was also arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia and possession without a prescription. Total bail was set at $8,500.

• At 11:14 p.m., Randy Patizo, 39, a transient, was arrested at the Carson Nugget after security advised they discovered a man doing drugs in a restroom. According to the arrest report, when deputies detained him, he attempted to resist and had to be subdued physically. He was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, attempting to destroy/conceal evidence, resisting an officer and breach of peace. Total bail was set at $6,800.

SATURDAY

• At 12:56 a.m., a 33-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of having no valid drivers' license and failure to appear in a traffic case after a traffic stop at North Edmonds and Fairview. Total bail was set at $100.

• At 1:12 a.m., a 40-year-old Carson woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a caller reported an intoxicated driver in the area of MJ's Sports Bar on south Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 2:51 a.m., a 27-year-old mechanic was arrested on suspicion of DUI 2nd after his vehicle was stopped at Fairview and Carson streets for an expired registration. He was also arrested on suspicion of having an open container in the vehicle. Total bail was set at $2,575.

• At 5:52 a.m., two transients, a 58-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, were arrested in the 3,000 block of south Carson Street after deputies were called on a report of a woman screaming. Both were arrested on suspcion of disorderly conduct and held in lieu of $150 bail.

• At 1:25 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after deputies responded to a report of a drunk driver. She was stopped at Imperial and College Parkway and held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 8:27 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after a traffic stop for running a stop sign at Saliman and Little. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 3:15 a.m., a 46-year-old was taken into Civil Protective Custody after Carson Tahoe officials reported she was treated for intoxication. She was ordered held until sober.

• At 12:44 p.m., a 27-year-old Reno man was held on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant issued in Nye County after a traffic stop at Stewart and Fifth streets. Bail was set at $990.

• At 3:30 p.m., a 55-year-old man was arrested in the parking lot of Unique Sounds at Airport and U.S. 50 on a traffic warrant on suspicion of failure to appear. Bail was set at $450.

• At 4:16 p.m., a 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended sentence conditions after he called deputies to report the tire of his truck had been slashed. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 9:40 p.m., a 29-year-old and a 34-year-old were arrested at Dotty's on East William Street on failure to appear warrants. Each was held in lieu of $1,150 bail.

• At 10:40 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson woman was arrested on two failure to appear warrants after a traffic stop at Roop and William Streets. Bail was set at $1,035.

• At 10:52 p.m., a 28-year-old was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of probation violations at a motel in the 1400 block of north Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 11:45 p.m., Jose de Jesus Olvera-Aguilar, 33, was arrested on a warrant on suspicion of attempted lewdness with a child under age 14, a category B felony.He was ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

SUNDAY

• At 4:30 p.m., a 49-year-old electrician was arrested after a background check revealed his vehicle registration had been suspended. He was also arrested on suspicion of not having proof of insurance and no registration certificate in the vehicle. Bail was set at $700.

• At 6:19 p.m., a 51-year-old was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-first and DUI-first after deputies were called to an address in the 2200 block of East Fifth Street. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended or revoked license and total bail set at $4,500.

• At 11:50 p.m., a 29-year-old student was arrested on suspicion of destruction of property after an argument with her sister and sister's boyfriend during which she allegedly kicked a bedroom door in. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.