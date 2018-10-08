CCSO: Californian held for punching paramedics

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 5:34 p.m., a 58-year-old carpenter was arrested at Panamint Road and Furnace Creek after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident on College Parkway and Nye Lane. He was charged with DUI 2nd, hit and run, driving on a suspended license, failure to yield right of way and violating deferred sentence conditions. Bail was set at $6,550.

At 9:09 p.m., a 21-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop at Fairview and Carson Street, charged with driving during the revocation period on a DUI case and held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

At 11:40 p.m., a 35-year-old school district employee was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies responded to an apartment on North Carson Street. She allegedly hit her boyfriend with a frying pan during an argument. The arrest report says this was the third time deputies were at that address that day. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

SATURDAY

At 12:46 a.m., a 27-year-old California man was charged with two counts of battery on a protected person for punching the paramedics who came to his aid in a bar on 8th Street. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 8:34 a.m., a 24-year-old Carson man was arrested after a traffic stop for running a stop sign at Sonoma and Silver Sage. He was also charged as an ex-felon failing to register and obstructing for giving the deputy a false name. Bail was set at $500. The 24-year-old woman with him was also charged with obstructing and as an ex-felon failing to register. Her bail was set at $450.

At 6:04 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was arrested on a Lyon County warrant after deputies recognized her outside a liquor store on William Street. She was also held on a charge of violating deferred sentence conditions. Total bail was set at $4,140.

SUNDAY

At 1:19 a.m., a 57-year-old casino worker was charged with battery after what the arrest report described as a fight with his neighbor who he said parked blocking his driveway on Pine Lane. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 5:17 a.m., a 20-year-old carpenter was charged with multiple misdemeanors after a traffic crash at College Parkway and Goni Road. He is accused of leaving the scene and was arrested a half hour later. The arrest report says the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The defendant was charged with speeding, failure to maintain a lane, leaving the scene of a crash, DUI alcohol 1st, as a minor consuming alcohol and obstructing for attempting to flee. Total bail was set at $2,090.

At 3:28 p.m., a 32-year-old caregiver was arrested at an apartment on East Park Street on a warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 3:30 p.m., a 41-year-old was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant after deputies responded to an address in the 5400 block of South Carson Street for a report of a disturbance. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 5:37 p.m., an unemployed 32-year-old was booked on a failure to appear warrant after deputies conducted a follow-up investigation at an address on Nelson Lane. Bail was set at $295.

At 6:25 p.m., Matthew Standridge, 29, was jailed on a felony P&P hold for refusing a breath test after a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Lompa. He was held without bail on that charge and on two separate failure to appear warrants.

At 10:24 p.m., a 52-year-old transient was arrested on trespass charges after he was found in some one's backyard on James Way. Bail was set at $150.

MONDAY

At 12:14 a.m., a 41-year-old bartender was arrested after a traffic stop at South Carson and Colorado streets for a suspended registration. He was also charged with driving without a valid license and booked on a failure to appear warrant. Bail was set at $445.