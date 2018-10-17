Car theft, credit card fraud suspect sought

The Carson City Sheriff's Office investigation division is seeking assistance in locating a vehicle theft and credit card fraud suspect.

Oct. 7, Robert Sheline and a female associate befriended a female victim at a Carson City casino. Sheline was able to gain access to the victim's credit cards and vehicle, a 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Nevada license plates 24E629, according to a CCSO media release. Sheline then committed credit card fraud and stole the victim's Jeep.

Sheline has connections to the Carson City and Washoe County area, the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office, dispatch 775-887-2677, investigation division, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900

The case number is 2018-6716.