Carson City ATM bandits got away with $200,000

The three men who robbed a Wells Fargo ATM in south Carson City on Monday got away with more than $200,000 in cash.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong was able to confirm the report from other sources but declined to say exactly how much was taken.

He said it was a huge haul because the ATM had just been loaded with cash.

“They knew what they were doing,” said Furlong.

He declined to give any details of the investigation saying that bank robberies all fall under the jurisdiction of the FBI.

It is both FBI and bank policy not to comment on robberies, not even the amount taken.

He said, however, the investigation, “is going well,” that detectives are working with federal agents and other law enforcement in the area to try to find the bandits.

All three were described as African American male adults wearing purple hoodies to conceal their faces.

The robbery occurred Monday as a technician was servicing the ATM at 5:44 p.m. A silver colored car parked behind the technician and the three approached him from behind and threatened him. The technician ran inside the bank and called 911.

The car was last seen driving north on Carson Street and, according to Furlong, may have been the vehicle that nearly had an accident at North Carson and William Streets just minutes later.

The robbery was strikingly similar to a series of robberies late last year in Houston. In those robberies, bandits also hit when the ATMs were being serviced or refilled.

While detectives are “working every angle,” Furlong said they would really appreciate hearing from anyone with any information about who the bandits are. He said they may have been seen, possibly in those purple hoodies, at a restaurant or other business before or after the robbery.

He urged anyone with any information to get ahold of Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852 or Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850 or to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.