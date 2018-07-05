Carson City authorities report quiet Independence Day

Sheriff Kenny Furlong and Deputy Fire Chief Chris Vaughn say Carson City residents were pretty well behaved despite numerous parties and other celebrations of Independence Day.

"It was real quiet, easy to manage," said Furlong. "After the fireworks we had a rash of domestics but that's kind of expected with the alcohol," he said. "There were really not a lot of activities."

"It was pretty uneventful as far as extra workload," said Vaughn. "No DUIs to report."

He said there was one block party on Appaloosa where they received a report of a tree fire but that it was out by the time crews arrived.

There were, he said, several "competing fireworks shows" by individuals but nothing that got seriously out of hand.