Carson City businessman pleads not guilty to unemployment benefits charges

Longtime Carson City businessman Philip E. Haskin pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges he conspired to help an employee get unemployment benefits he wasn't entitled to.

Two counts filed by the Attorney General's office charge conspiracy and filing false statement to obtain unemployment benefits he wasn't entitled to. The first charge is a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail, the second a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.

Haskin allegedly committed those acts to help Kyle Fuller, an employee at HPF Enterprises, get unemployment benefits. Fuller has already entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of filing a false report to obtain benefits.

Haskin said after the hearing he refuses to plead guilty to something he didn't do.

Trial in the case was set to begin May 30.