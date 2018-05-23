Carson City man arrested on suspicion of felony DUI says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 11:17 a.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Washington and Anderson streets. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 8:50 p.m., Ramona Madore, 52, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI with a prior felony DUI, failure to maintain a lane, unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, no driver's license in possession and failure to obey traffic control device after deputies initiated a traffic stop near South Carson Street and Eagle Station Lane. Bail was set at $20,740.

At 11:14 p.m., Timothy Jenkins, 33, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near Millennium Terrace and Molly Drive. When deputies responded, Jenkins attempted to flee on foot and fight officers before being apprehended near State and William. Bail was set at $4,500.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:53 a.m., a 33-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of ex-felon failed to register after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near the 900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $150.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.