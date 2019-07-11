Carson City man faces up to 15 years for methamphetamine trafficking

A Carson City man admitted Tuesday he sold nearly 4 ounces of methamphetamine on April 11.

“I had a hardship and going through a lot,” Daniel W. Martinez, 32, said when he appeared in Douglas County District Court.

Martinez has been in custody since his arrest in April.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Martinez will not be charged with an enhancement for being within 1,500 feet of a public park.

Prosecutors also won’t pursue fraud charges after it was learned that two other sales turned out to be rocks and salt.

Martinez faces up to 6-15 years in prison and an up to $100,000 fine at his Aug. 27 sentencing.